Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash


Crash in Clarksville
Crash in Clarksville(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville.

CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.

Officials shut down eastbound MLK Parkway between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road. Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are on the scene to investigate the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S&S Cafeteria
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
A view of "the strip" near the University of Tennessee.
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home

Latest News

Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football
Mascot mine collapse
Mascot mine collapse
We have sun every day, but you WILL have to juggle showers and storms in the next few days.
Storms around for football, back again Sunday night
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast