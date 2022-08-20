New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps will deter violence in Lexington after several shootings over the past few weekends.

“I worked downtown starting back in 1960. Cutting hair at the corner of Lime and Vine. I’ve seen all of the changes. And I like what I’m seeing right now,” said Isaac Williams.

Williams has since retired, but he still frequents downtown for fun. And he’s seeing first hand some of the new safety measures in place.

“They put lights on that corner, up here, and around the pavilion. It’s lovely. It is lovely,” Williams said.

Williams is noticing one of the several lights set up in the Tandy Park area. The Downtown Lexington Management District Board Chair Jim Frazier said this is only one part of their safety plan.

“With some of the issues that have taken place in Tandy Park over the last few months especially, we felt we needed some extra help down there to ensure our guests, visitors and business folk have what they needed to conduct business in a safe way,” Frazier said.

This includes allocating 60 thousand dollars to hire off-duty Sheriff’s Deputies to patrol the area Wednesday thru Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. In addition to the officers already there. And restaurants and bars will close at 2 a.m. rather than 3. Something Frazier said the business owners themselves requested the change.

“We think it’s made a difference. Has it stopped everything? No. But we look at it as what it would be like had we not done this,” said Frazier.

Frazier said these are baby steps they believe are taking the city into a safer direction.

Frazier also said they received a grant for many of these safety enhancements and the Mayor’s office matched it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.