No injuries reported following Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.

The fire was found inside the garage and quickly extinguished. No additional damage was reported inside the house, according to a spokesperson.

“A good reminder to properly dispose of rags used in project work when they were used with substances that may be flammable or react with other chemicals that could be in your home or garage,” a Rural Metro spokesperson said.

