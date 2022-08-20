Police: Man dies after falling in grain silo


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday.

Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain.

Officials confirmed that the victim is deceased.

Emergency crews from Ethridge Fire, Lawrenceburg Fire, Ethridge PD, Lawrence County EMS and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

