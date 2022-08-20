Rain and storms in the forecast for today, more ahead for Sunday

Heavy rain is expected to arrive late Sunday evening into Monday.
Partly Sunny Skies This Afternoon
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend! We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning. But for those of you up early, you can enjoy the 60s for your morning coffee.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky.  Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s as we go into the afternoon.  We’ll keep scattered rain chances with us right through the evening.

Highs on Saturday will be near 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We bump up the rain chances for much of the day on Sunday. We’ve got coverage up between 40 and 60 percent, especially as we move into the evening hours. Sunday is a touch cooler at 82 with the mostly cloudy skies we have around.

Those showers and storms linger into the overnight hours leading to Monday with a low around 68.

We start the work week with this unsettled pattern. Monday we’ll wake up to showers and storms and keep those batches of rain and storms moving throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be near 83.

Tuesday and Wednesday look much better and that settles us down for a little while as we move back into the mid 80s and more sunshine. The dewpoint is back into the mid 60s so it won’t be quite a muggy for us.

