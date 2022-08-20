TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(WMC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Oak Ridge on Thursday, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to begin an apparent homicide investigation.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Benedict Avenue on Aug. 18, officials said. Once on the scene, officers found a man dead inside the home.

He was identified as Frederick Orlando Black, 62. The man’s body was sent for an autopsy, according to the TBI.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

