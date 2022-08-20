Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies

The Little River offers a different view of the mountain scenery.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat.

”We’re in a really unique area, the biodiversity, the gorgeous weather the beautiful mountainscape so there are a lot of ways to get a great view but there’s nothing quite like seeing it from the river and it’s a great way to see the mountains is to float through it,” Marketing Director Smoky Mountain River Rat Bri Sproles said.

From an hour and a half to two hours, the float gives people a cool dip in one of east Tennessee’s scenic and natural rivers.

You can float the Rat from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

