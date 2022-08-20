Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department.

The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.

In response to the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire in March of 2022, the social media post shared that the proceeds and donated funds from the event would be given to the Wears Valley Fire Department in support of their efforts to protect the community.

“Come out have a great time and get some excellent food!” a fire department spokesperson said.

Come out have a great time and get some excellent food! Posted by Wears Valley Fire Department on Friday, August 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.