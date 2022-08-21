18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child is dead after a car struck a Morristown home Saturday night, according to the police department.

A vehicle hit a house on Louise Street in South Morristown at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, a spokesperson with the Morristown Police Department told WVLT News. An 18-month-old child sleeping inside the home was killed in the crash, officials said.

The driver left the scene and officers found alcohol in the vehicle, which may have been a factor, according to MPD.

Investigators are continuing to work to identify the driver. No additional information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.

