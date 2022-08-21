Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka

A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records.

FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix.

While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.

Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
The above suspects are accused of taking over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta on...
3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man dies after falling in grain silo

Latest News

Scott Stallings reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the BMW...
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship
Scattered to spotty storms Monday
Cold front provides rain and storms through Monday
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’