Cold front provides rain and storms through Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are pushing through the region with this cold front. Scattered to spotty storms continue Monday with a small break in the humidity behind the cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms really arrive this evening and continue throughout the overnight hours. We are looking at about a 60% coverage in those rain and storms turning to a 40% coverage by Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 68 degrees by Monday morning.

The cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue throughout the morning and early afternoon Monday. Highs are expected to get near 84 degrees. The downpours and storms become more spotty and we look to dry out later in the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some high clouds stick around throughout the week, but overall we are getting on a mostly dry trend.

Highs are back in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, but the humidity drops a little bit as well making it feel not as muggy.

Stray showers are possible towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures remain pretty warm as well with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. More scattered storms return next Monday.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

