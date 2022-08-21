Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee

Anonymous donation helped the organization buy the van.
Helping Mamas Knoxville
Helping Mamas Knoxville(WVLT News)
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old.

“It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville executive director Tess Frear said.

Frear brought Helping Mamas to Knoxville years ago. The group helps nearly 60 different agencies with around 7,000 clients.

“I get to bring joy to families and case workers. They have a hard job and us being able to provide those items and them not having to spend their money or take their time to find those items for them is super helpful for them,” Frear said.

Instead of keeping the focus in Knoxville, the organization hopes to branch out to other parts of East Tennessee. The new van will help the group collect even more items than they already do.

“We’re taking that out and were using that to fill up for diaper distributions when we’re loading up and get us to places and get more items to more people in need in rural communities or locally,” Frear said.

Another goal with the van involves giving the items directly to members of the community.

“They can’t focus on whatever it may be; job training or school or maybe even groceries if they can’t have those items taken care of to help keep their kids healthy and safe,” Frear said.

The organization said 1 in 3 families likely deal with diaper insecurities. Half of the families impacted claim they miss around 4 days of either work or class because they don’t have diapers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
The above suspects are accused of taking over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta on...
3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police: Man dies after falling in grain silo

Latest News

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
Scattered to spotty storms Monday
Cold front provides rain and storms through Monday
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say