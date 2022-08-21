Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old.

“It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville executive director Tess Frear said.

Frear brought Helping Mamas to Knoxville years ago. The group helps nearly 60 different agencies with around 7,000 clients.

“I get to bring joy to families and case workers. They have a hard job and us being able to provide those items and them not having to spend their money or take their time to find those items for them is super helpful for them,” Frear said.

Instead of keeping the focus in Knoxville, the organization hopes to branch out to other parts of East Tennessee. The new van will help the group collect even more items than they already do.

“We’re taking that out and were using that to fill up for diaper distributions when we’re loading up and get us to places and get more items to more people in need in rural communities or locally,” Frear said.

Another goal with the van involves giving the items directly to members of the community.

“They can’t focus on whatever it may be; job training or school or maybe even groceries if they can’t have those items taken care of to help keep their kids healthy and safe,” Frear said.

The organization said 1 in 3 families likely deal with diaper insecurities. Half of the families impacted claim they miss around 4 days of either work or class because they don’t have diapers.

