Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship

Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday.
Scott Stallings reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the BMW...
Scott Stallings reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.

Stallings has been on the PGA Tour since 2011 and has won three tournaments in his career - the last of which came in 2014 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He’ll play in his first Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

