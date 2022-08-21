Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday.

Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.

Stallings has been on the PGA Tour since 2011 and has won three tournaments in his career - the last of which came in 2014 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He’ll play in his first Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course next week.

