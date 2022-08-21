KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to the Shell gas station located at 4418 Western Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, officials said. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was treated by AMR and Knoxville Fire Department crews before they were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, a KPD spokesperson said.

The KPD Community Engagement Response team quickly located the shooting suspect’s vehicle on Western Avenue near Ridgebrook Lane just minutes after officers developed a description of it, according to KPD.

The vehicle didn’t stop after officers attempted to pull it over, which prompted a short pursuit that ultimately ended in a crash at Boyd Street and Exeter Avenue, officials said. The suspect, later identified as Only Recinos, 20, was arrested without further incident, afterward.

“The investigation determined that Recinos shot the victim following an altercation,” a KPD spokesperson said.

Recinos was charged with aggravated assault, weapon charges and evading arrest.

Excellent work by Patrol and CERT officers, whose quick response led to the capture of the suspect from a shooting that occurred last night at the Shell gas station on Western Avenue! pic.twitter.com/k8luPOYUZ6 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.