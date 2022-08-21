Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured in a crash in Halls late Saturday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road in Halls on Aug. 21. to find that a car and motorcycle had been involved in a crash, according to officials. The motorcyclist was transported to the trauma center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car reportedly went with their family to the emergency room afterward.

A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road.

“Always be aware and on the look out for our friends on motorcycles,” officials said. “Sometimes difficult to see, but they have the same rights on the roads as automobiles, so be careful out there.”

