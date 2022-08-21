Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road.
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured in a crash in Halls late Saturday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road in Halls on Aug. 21. to find that a car and motorcycle had been involved in a crash, according to officials. The motorcyclist was transported to the trauma center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car reportedly went with their family to the emergency room afterward.

A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road.

“Always be aware and on the look out for our friends on motorcycles,” officials said. “Sometimes difficult to see, but they have the same rights on the roads as automobiles, so be careful out there.”

Late last night, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported car accident on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Rd in Halls. Crews...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
The above suspects are accused of taking over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta on...
3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound
Crash in Clarksville
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash

Latest News

The sunshine will return for much of the week ahead.
Scattered rain and storms around today
Cayden Latham
MoWest claims city championship; West Rebels extend streak over Bearden
Wears Valley Fire Department
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
Wears Valley Fire Department
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department