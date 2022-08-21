MoWest claims city championship; West Rebels extend streak over Bearden

Cayden Latham
Cayden Latham(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown West has bragging rights for the next 365 days after the Trojans claimed the city championship over Morristown East Saturday night, 24-7.

Tison Johnson got the party started for West, scoring on an inside run from seven yards out. The senior finished the game with more than 150 yards rushing. Morristown West went up 17-0 on a Zaylan Frias end-around. East got on the board in the 2nd with a pass from 18 yards out to make it 17-7 headed into the locker room. Isaiah Eddington returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Morristown West.

WEST 27 - BEARDEN 7

