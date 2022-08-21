Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews found a man underneath the SkyBridge.
SkyBridge
SkyBridge(Facebook: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.

The Medical Examiners Officer confirmed the man to be dead, according to officials.

Gatlinburg officials said they are investigating the incident as an apparent suicide.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by GPD Investigations Division.

Those struggling with thoughts of suicide can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988.

