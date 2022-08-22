4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure

The sheriff’s office is now consulting with the District Attorney General’s Office about possible charges.
(File)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility suffered an illicit narcotic exposure on Sunday, Aug. 21. All the individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment.

As of Monday, the officers and inmate were out of the hospital.

