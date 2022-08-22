Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says

Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
By CNN
Aug. 22, 2022
(CNN) - Women in the United States are facing an increased threat of advanced-stage cervical cancer.

According to a study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, stage 4 cases rose at a yearly rate of 1.3% from 2001 to 2018.

During that same time frame, the rate of early-stage cervical cancer dropped.

The research says the biggest spike was for white women at nearly 2%.

There are limited options to treat this condition, and those who contract it have less than a 20% chance of surviving longer than five years.

