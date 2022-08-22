‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect known by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous is wanted out of Jefferson County, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Mekiah Davis, 18, is being sought by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, which include:

Display of Registration Plates

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Reckless Driving

Evading Arrest – Felony

Vandalism

Vehicle Theft

Davis is known to travel between Morristown, Jefferson County, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to officials.

Earlier this year in January, the man was wanted on several other charges and was arrested in Sevier County after a week-long search.

Davis previously pleaded guilty to two charges of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed the pastor of Three Points Baptist Church, Ruben Wilson, and his wife, Belinda, in 2019.

According to records, the vehicle Davis was driving had been reported stolen. Investigators said Davis crossed over the yellow line in an attempt to go around a dump truck when he collided head-on with the Ford vehicle driven by the husband and wife.

Those with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call ETVCS at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

