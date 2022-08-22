Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody

Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have died, an official said.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police said on social media Monday that a suspect is in custody after shootings in Midtown Atlanta that killed two people and injured one other.

Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack or whether the victims were targeted. The name of the female suspect, who was detained at the airport, was not released.

A department Facebook post stated officers responded to a person shot call around 1:45 p.m. ET and located two apparent gunshot victims. Officers received another call of a person shot nearby and found another victim there.

Atlanta police said an “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

