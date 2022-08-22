Buckhorn man remembers flooding, losing his dog

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four weeks after flood waters swept his home away, Harold Riley remembers that night.

“I just don’t, I’ve never seen this before, I’m 81-year-old and I’ve never seen this before and I hope I never see it again,” said Riley.

Riley was getting ready to head to sleep for the night in his Buckhorn home, when he was jolted awake by a phone call from a neighbor.

The couple needed a ride after their road had slipped because of the rain.

Riley left his home and his dog of 12 years behind and made his way to help.

“When I got in my car here there wasn’t no water nowhere,” said Riley.

A few minutes and a good deed later, Riley returned to what he expected would be his home, instead finding nothing standing any longer.

“I sat there and watched my trailer go out,” said Riley.

Inside his trailer, all of his belongings and Smoky, the blue healer.

“He looked just like smoke his hair did, and he’d play he loved kids and I’d be lying in bed,” said Riley. “At night, if I didn’t hear a notice, he would paw me on the arm and let me know. Me and him rode a million a mile on a four-wheeler, we’d been pals. I don’t know what I’ll do without him.”

While Riley’s beloved dog was not found, a picture of his wife who died almost two decades ago, was.

“She died in ‘03, I found her picture,” said Riley as his voice faded.

Riley had insurance on the home, but his policy and all the information with is was washed away.

The 81-year-old applied for FEMA assistance but was denied.

He is appealing.

In the meantime, Riley is living in an unfinished prefabricated building with only a generator to provide him with power.

