Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a crash in West Knoxville on Saturday after a woman was driving under the influence, a police report stated.

At around 5:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a crash on Bob Kirby Road. They found a child in the front seat of the car without a seatbelt stuck inside due to damage to the passenger side door, according to the report.

KPD officers pried open the door to free the child, who was evaluated by Rural Metro Fire on scene. The child told officers they had hit their head in the crash, and officers noted a small scratch and swelling on the child’s head. EMS crews told officers that the child needed further evaluation of their injuries.

Responders also spoke with the driver, Tamisha Hayes, 28, of Memphis, who reportedly told police that someone was following her and she wrecked trying to flee from them.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on her breath as she spoke. Hayes also reportedly told officers that she had taken shots of vodka before leaving her hotel room.

The report stated they conducted field sobriety tests, which “she performed poorly on.” Hayes also gave a blood sample.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two unopened cans of alcohol in Hayes’ purse. Another can was found on the car’s floor, the report said.

The child’s grandfather responded to the scene, and Hayes gave permission for the grandfather to take custody of the child and to transport them to the hospital for further evaluation of their injuries.

Officers spoke to a witness, who reportedly told officers Hayes was driving “at a high rate of speed” in the wrong lane when she hit an embankment. The car partially rolled on its side before stopping on all of its wheels.

The report stated a records check confirmed Hayes’ driver’s license was revoked.

Hayes is charged with driving under the influence with a child under 18 seriously injured, lack of child restraint for children between ages 4 through 8 and driving while license revoked.

