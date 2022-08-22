Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home
Members of the Indiana State football team console one another after a vigil at Memorial...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death