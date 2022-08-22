Few more showers today, before some warmer, drier days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last of a cold front moves through some showers and storms to start the week, then rain chances are limited the rest of this week. Well, it returns to more heat and spotty storms developing, a reminder that it is still summer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a few showers and isolated storms developing at times. The day starts with about a 40% coverage at times, and a low around 68 degrees.

Your Monday becomes partly cloudy with spotty rain and storms, as the coverage drops off and the winds shift behind the front. Today’s high is around 84 degrees, and the humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer.

Tonight becomes mostly clear, with areas of fog developing. We’ll drop to around 64 degrees, so a nice mild morning to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see more sunshine on Tuesday, with a few clouds and a seasonable high of 87 degrees. The humidity is right at the “sticky” level, so it still feels a few degrees warmer in the shade, and of course hotter in that warm sunshine.

The second half of the week is warm and a little more humid. This creates isolated rain and storms, with the humidity making upper 80s feel like low 90s for several days.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty storms continue to develop this weekend and become more scattered Monday of next week.

