Hatmaker’s looks to stay open after losing beer license

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill will plan to stay open after the Knoxville Beer Board chose to revoke its beer license for 10 years earlier in August. This comes after two were killed and three injured in a motorcycle gang shooting outside the bar in April.

The bar is now allowing people to bring in their own beer, hoping it will make up for lost beer sales. The bar will charge $1 for every beer someone brings in.

“I’d love it if we can stay open and make this work somehow,” bartender Lyndsay Ludlow said.

Ludlow wasn’t at the bar the night of the shooting, but was scared for all of her customers and fellow employees. The owner, Jason Hatmaker, was at a University of Tennessee baseball game when it happened but went to the bar once he got the call.

“Everybody in here was just stuck,” Hatmaker shared. “They were doing an investigation outside. I was asking how long they were going to try and hold them inside, and they held them from 9:45 to 2:30 in the morning.”

After the shooting, Knoxville and state officials looked into the bar’s beer and liquor licenses. Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill can still serve liquor after the state temporarily suspended the bar’s license back in May until they updated their security and paid a $1,500 fine. It will be on probation for its liquor license until May 2023.

Losing the beer license is a bigger hit to the bar, though. Employees said beer sales made up more than half of their overall sales.

“We’ve tried to stay positive on our side but still feel for the people that lost their lives outside,” Hatmaker said.

The new “Bring Your Own Beer” policy at the bar will only help a little bit. The bar charged $3.25 for a beer with their license, so they’d only be making a third of what they originally did with beer.

“We still have several customers that are loyal and still come in,” Hatmaker said.

Moving forward, Ludlow said losing the beer license could seriously impact the business to the point where they can no longer stay open.

“That we won’t be able to make it and we’ll be forced to go without jobs for a while or go somewhere else,” Ludlow said.

According to police records, there were 34 calls made to the bar from January to April this year. Hatmaker argues that some of those calls were for the same incidents.

In early April, the bar had somebody die in the parking. The county medical examiner confirmed the person died in the parking lot from natural causes.

