Hendon Hooker added to third quarterback preseason watch list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive preseason honors list on Monday. He’s been named as one of 30 QBs on the Manning Award preseason watch list.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl created the Manning Award in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

This is the third national award list that Hooker has been included on this preseason after also being named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists.

The redshirt senior shattered single-season program records for completion percentage (68.0) and passer efficiency rating (181.4) last fall in his debut season on Rocky Top. Hooker had 3,561 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns during the 2021 season, his first at UT after transferring to Knoxville from Virginia Tech.

Finalists for the Manning Award will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship. The winner will be chosen by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, following the conclusion of all bowl games.

This year’s watch list includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The SEC leads the way with six selections, while the ACC and Big Ten have five each.

Hooker and the Vols open their 2022 season under the lights at Neyland Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Ball State. The game will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.

