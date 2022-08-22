Lyn-J Dixon no longer with Tennessee football

Dixon’s departure leaves Tennessee with four scholarship running backs available this season.
Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) runs in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) runs in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee running back Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the Tennessee football team as of Sunday. The Clemson and West Virginia transfer practiced on campus for 18 days before calling it quits in Knoxville.

Dixon’s departure leaves Tennessee with four scholarship running backs available this season. Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and true freshmen Dylan Sampson and Justin Williams-Thomas will carry the load in the backfield. Wright has been limited all preseason with a quad pull.

Dixon began his collegiate career at Clemson, where he rushed for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. He practiced a hand full of times before injuring an ankle.

