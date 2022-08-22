Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO.

Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with the investigation of an accident scene when he was detained, the release said. Rinehart reportedly smelled alcohol on Renshaw and was then told by his MCSO supervisor, Captain Steve Ogle, to detain Renshaw and contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate.

Renshaw allegedly performed Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was taken into custody. He was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

“This is a black eye for law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tommy Jones said. “It is disrespectful to the community we serve and I extend my apologies. This behavior has not and will not be tolerated. My priority is to keep the public trust and maintain transparency.”

Renshaw was taken to the Monroe County Justice Center and relieved of his duties, the release said.

