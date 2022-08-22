Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire

Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Condo complex early Saturday morning.
(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department.

Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.

Once inside, first responders found a trail of gasoline that went from the elevator’s entrance to inside the condo, according to Crisp.

Two bodies, identified as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, were found inside the apartment. Crisp said that both individuals had been shot.

Costa and Olea’s bodies were transported to a local forensic center for autopsies, Crisp told WVLT News.

The Maryville Police Department is investigating the incident as a suspected murder-suicide.

