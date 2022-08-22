The parent company of Regal Cinemas may file for bankruptcy

How could that impact movie goers?
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Regal’s parent company Cineworld group is expected to file for bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cineworld has been reported to have lost $566 million last year, and in 2020, there was a $2.7 billion drop.

The entertainment company said recent ticket sales were below its expectations.

Film critic Scott Mantz shared what he believes to be the issue.

“Problem is, there weren’t enough blockbusters this summer for the theater chains to really say that we are back. The Big Three AMC, Regal and Cinemark, they’re really struggling to keep moving forward,” said Mantz.

If Cineworld decides to file for bankruptcy, officials stated that doesn’t mean the company’s 500 theaters will be shutting down. In fact, moviegoers shouldn’t know the difference.

“A reorganization of debt means they’re trying to control the film rentals, contracts, leasing, things like that really moviegoers will not notice because the sky is not falling for Regal Cinemas yet,” explained Mantz.

So far in 2022, the box office nationwide has grossed more than $5 billion dollars but still falls short of the $11 billion in 2019.

Hollywood is hoping the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: the Way of the Water will boost box office sales for the end of the year.

