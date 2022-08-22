Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville.

The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards.

“With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, who signed on to open ten locations across the state. “The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who’s lived in the area for over 40 years, I’m confident we’ll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.”

The restaurant will offer chicken sandwiches, tenders, milkshakes and even “Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese.” Representatives with the business said the items offer an inside look into the “life and personality” of the 15-time NBA All-Star.

Big Chicken will be coming to Nashville and Chattanooga as well. Representatives did not provide an opening date, however.

