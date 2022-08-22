Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville

Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to East Tennessee.
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville(Big Chicken)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville.

The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards.

“With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, who signed on to open ten locations across the state. “The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who’s lived in the area for over 40 years, I’m confident we’ll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.”

The restaurant will offer chicken sandwiches, tenders, milkshakes and even “Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese.” Representatives with the business said the items offer an inside look into the “life and personality” of the 15-time NBA All-Star.

Big Chicken will be coming to Nashville and Chattanooga as well. Representatives did not provide an opening date, however.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

Latest News

John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
Tomisha Hayes
Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says
African elephants Edie and Tonka were introduced at Zoo Knoxville Tuesday March 22, 2018.
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville will be moving to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, zoo...
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the last of the rain from this front, and more days to...
Few more showers today, before some warmer, drier days