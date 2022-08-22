Sunshine and drier weather arrives Tuesday and sticks around

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures remain pretty steamy this week.
Sunny and dry Tuesday
Sunny and dry Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will dry out heading into Tuesday with a small drop in the humidity. Honestly, temperatures remain pretty warm so you might not feel a big difference.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Very isolated showers linger this evening, but most of us dry out with partly cloudy skies. Tonight becomes mostly clear, with areas of fog developing. We’ll drop to around 64 degrees, so a nice mild morning to start Tuesday.

We’ll see more sunshine on Tuesday, with a few clouds and a seasonable high of 87 degrees. The humidity is right at the “sticky” level, so it still feels a few degrees warmer in the shade, and of course hotter in that warm sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the week is warm and a little more humid. This creates isolated rain and storms, with the humidity making the upper 80s feel like the low 90s for several days.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty storms continue to develop this weekend and become more scattered Monday of next week. Highs look to remain in the upper 80s as well.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

