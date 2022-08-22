Thrive launching after-school program for at-risk youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thrive, a faith-based organization, has launched the largest after-school program in the organization’s history, serving 240 kids in the Lonsdale, West View, Parkridge, New Hopewell and Papermill neighborhoods of Knoxville.

The program aims to give at-risk youth a place to go after school by providing tutoring, a snack and dinner. Students are required to participate in the program each school day for three hours.

“Required daily attendance allows us to establish trust and consistency with our students,” a Thrive spokesperson said. “This ultimately results in a total of approximately 700 hours spent at Thrive per year by the average student.”

Students participate in small groups, homework help-time, one-on-one tutoring lessons, reading lessons, and more.

Thrive is currently hiring for fall internships that begin in August. They are also looking for volunteers. You can find more information here.

