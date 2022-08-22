Thrive launching after-school program for at-risk youth

Thrive, a faith-based organization, has launched the largest after-school program in the organization’s history.
Students walk through the hallway of their school.
Students walk through the hallway of their school.(WECT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thrive, a faith-based organization, has launched the largest after-school program in the organization’s history, serving 240 kids in the Lonsdale, West View, Parkridge, New Hopewell and Papermill neighborhoods of Knoxville.

The program aims to give at-risk youth a place to go after school by providing tutoring, a snack and dinner. Students are required to participate in the program each school day for three hours.

“Required daily attendance allows us to establish trust and consistency with our students,” a Thrive spokesperson said. “This ultimately results in a total of approximately 700 hours spent at Thrive per year by the average student.”

Students participate in small groups, homework help-time, one-on-one tutoring lessons, reading lessons, and more.

Thrive is currently hiring for fall internships that begin in August. They are also looking for volunteers. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

Latest News

The bookstore focuses on local authors and East Tennessee specific content.
Bear Den Books building community and changing minds
The motorsports park will have a number of luxury amenities for members.
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
Jared Lindsay
Two injured after man drives wrong-way on interstate, hitting two cars, report says