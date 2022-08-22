Two injured after man drives wrong-way on interstate, hitting two cars, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a man reportedly hit them while driving the wrong way on I-275 early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, Jared Lindsay, 26, was driving to his Lake City home after drinking at a bar in Knoxville when he began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275 around 3 a.m. While driving on the interstate, Lindsay reportedly hit two cars head-on.

Two people from one of the other cars were taken to Fort Sanders, and Lindsay was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the report said. While at UTMC, Lindsay allegedly told officers he was “f***** up” and had blood drawn. Officers also said that Lindsay smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Lindsay was charged with driving under the influence, crossing a highway divider and, after officers reportedly found a handgun in his car, possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.