WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina

A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday. (Source: Credit: Halifax Harbor Marina / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted surveillance video of the boat bursting into flames at Halifax Harbor Marina.

You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.

Several people were on board at the time and one person was standing on the dock.

Four people were hurt during the explosion, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.(Daytona Beach Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., jail shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death