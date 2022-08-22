What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat.

Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years.

She was earning her master’s degree when she started but changed routes when she began working at S&S.

“I just fell in love here, and I felt like this is where my heart was like ‘this is where I was guided to be,’” explained Clark, “The people that come into this place are just such wonderful people. I would’ve never met some of the people I met had I went another route.”

Soon she’ll say goodbye to her home away from home. She plans to take a week off before going to work at Cracker Barrel, the one on Merchant Drive in North Knoxville.

Her coworker, Marta Kozlowski, isn’t sure what’s next for her. A waitress of 13 years, she’s most familiar and comfortable with the service industry.

“It’s a hard pillow to swallow,” Kozlowski said, “We weren’t expecting it, but we were fearing it, definitely.”

She said after the pandemic, business slowed. It wasn’t lunch that took a hit, but dinner.

One customer said he’s been eating lunch there every day for 21 years. Charles Moss said he’s not sure where he’ll go.

“And the people that work here, I think the world of them,” Moss said.

Other customers said they haven’t found a new lunch spot either, but know Knoxville has lots of options.

The last day to go is August 31. Other locations for S&S can be found here.

