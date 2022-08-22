What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple.
S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat.

Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years.

She was earning her master’s degree when she started but changed routes when she began working at S&S.

“I just fell in love here, and I felt like this is where my heart was like ‘this is where I was guided to be,’” explained Clark, “The people that come into this place are just such wonderful people. I would’ve never met some of the people I met had I went another route.”

Soon she’ll say goodbye to her home away from home. She plans to take a week off before going to work at Cracker Barrel, the one on Merchant Drive in North Knoxville.

Her coworker, Marta Kozlowski, isn’t sure what’s next for her. A waitress of 13 years, she’s most familiar and comfortable with the service industry.

“It’s a hard pillow to swallow,” Kozlowski said, “We weren’t expecting it, but we were fearing it, definitely.”

She said after the pandemic, business slowed. It wasn’t lunch that took a hit, but dinner.

One customer said he’s been eating lunch there every day for 21 years. Charles Moss said he’s not sure where he’ll go.

“And the people that work here, I think the world of them,” Moss said.

Other customers said they haven’t found a new lunch spot either, but know Knoxville has lots of options.

The last day to go is August 31. Other locations for S&S can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls

Latest News

Crime Stoppers says there are key things to look for in counterfeit bills.
Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warn
Mekiah Davis, 18.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker added to third quarterback preseason watch list
Bar works to stay open
Hatmakers works to stay open after losing beer license