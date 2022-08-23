All clear and warm for today, with more heat, humidity, and some storms ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this all clear day, with some hotter and humid days ahead, along with a few Summer storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of fog. We are starting the day mild, with a low around 64 degrees in the Valley and even upper 50s in the higher elevations. That is a few degrees below average, so a nice start to the day.

Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in the evening hours. This helps to keep our area dry, with a seasonable high of 87 degrees. Now, in the shade the humidity makes it feel a couple of degrees warmer, and all that sunshine always makes it feel hotter.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a mild low again of 64 degrees, with patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday looks like the warmest day this week, as we could hit 90 degrees again. It’s another mostly sunny day, with a stray storm possible in the mountains.

The second half of the week is warm and a little more humid, which creates isolated rain and storms at times. Thursday evening does look like a brief window of scattered storms, so a 40% coverage. Most of the days come with an 20% coverage in downpours and thunderstorms, as it stays warm and steamy. Highs are in the upper 80s and feel like low 90s.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty storms continue to develop through Monday, with scattered rain and storms returning Tuesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

