‘Amazing Grace’: beloved community member dies at 103

Grace Bowles
Grace Bowles(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lothair community lost an icon Monday.

Grace Bowles was born in Leslie County in 1919, making her 103 years old when she died in August 2022.

Bowles was one of the “WAVES” in WWII, which was when women were accepted for volunteer emergency service.

Generations of kids who grew up in Lothair knew her from the years she worked at the small country store in town, owned by her brother Herman Maggard

Bowles was also the pianist at Lothair Baptist Church for more than 70 years.

Grace spent the final years at an assisted living facility in Richmond, but could still play piano by memory, even on her 103rd birthday in June.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond. Her funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday with burial following at the Richmond Cemetery.

Our Steve Hensley did a story with Grace in 2012, when she was 92 years old. You can watch that story below.

