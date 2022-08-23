City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial.

The memorial will be built at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg. It will feature two plazas, one of which will be a memorial to the victims who died in the fire, and the other plaza across LeConte Creek will honor the first responders.

The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County are funding 20% of the estimated cost of construction. TDOT is the main funding source through a Transportation Alternatives Grant, which was awarded in September 2019 in the amount of $852,293 and is a reimbursement grant.

Whaley Construction was the lowest bidder, with a submitted bid of $919,363.52.

So far, there are no timeline plans for the memorial to be complete. The wildfires memorial contract will appear on September 13 City Commission agenda.

