Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning people to stay aware of counterfeit money making its way through the area.

According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, counterfeit money can go unnoticed for long periods of time and usually only gets detected at the bank.

“Unfortunately, though oftentimes what happens is they don’t recognize it until the person brings it to the bank and the bank lets them know that they have counterfeit money,” Stacey Payne with ETVCS said.

Currently, there have been four reported cases of fake money being used at businesses in the region. However, Crime Stoppers said they are sure there are private sale cases that go unknown.

One person in Sevierville was handed fake cash in a transaction recently and didn’t notice it right away, according to officials. Once law enforcement found a person of interest, they hit more roadblocks.

“They stole a license plate to put on their car when they were doing this transaction,” Payne said.

Although cash can pass from hand to hand quickly, Crime Stoppers wants people to take an extra look at their bills.

Red flags of counterfeit cash can include multiple bills having the same serial number and/or if they do not have ridges. In addition, if the watermark is visible on the money, it is more than likely fake, as it should only be seen when held up to the light.

“If taking in money, take a look at it. It only takes a second to rub your finger across the bill to see if there are any ridges,” Payne explained. “It takes a moment to see if there’s a watermark.”

People who feel they have been scammed with counterfeit cash are urged to contact law enforcement.

“You need to contact your bank. They can help you determine that and local law enforcement because that money will be taken in,” Payne said. “We want all of the information about that.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.