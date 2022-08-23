Crews rescue dog from Knoxville apartment fire

Knoxville Fire Department investigators are working to determine a cause.
The apartment fire happened Tuesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews saved a dog inside an apartment on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Firefighters responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the report of smoke coming from a building at Copper Point Apartments, located at 401 South Gallaher View Road. Upon arrival, crews noticed light smoke coming from the second floor, officials said.

Once inside the apartment, the crew made “a quick attack on the fire and was able to rapidly extinguish it,” according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. They also rescued a dog that was inside.

In all, the apartment sustained smoke, water and fire damage. Water damage was also reported in the home below the apartment, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

“The occupant had just returned home when the fire was discovered,” Wilbanks said. “The occupant pulled the fire alarm which alerted the other occupants in the building.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the apartment.

Knoxville fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

