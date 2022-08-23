Football Vols dominate Coaches All-SEC teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Vols earned first team acclaim in the form of wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young. Tillman led the conference in returning production at wide receiver, amassing 1,081 yards on 64 receptions and 12 touchdowns a season ago.

Young is poised to build on a strong finish to the season last year where he logged 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He posted a TFL in eight of the team’s last nine games and recorded a multi-sack effort in the win at Kentucky.

On the second team is quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive lineman Darnell Wright. Hooker has had a strong offseason after a breakout year in 2021 where he broke single-season program records for completion percentage (68.0) and passer efficiency rating (181.4). Hooker accumulated 3,561 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns during the 2021 campaign. Protecting him up front is Wright who enters his senior season at UT having three years of starting experience under his belt. Wright had the highest snap-count on the team a season ago, logging 922 plays on the offensive line.

Rounding out the Tennessee selections on the third team are running back Jabari Small, linebacker Jeremy Banks, defensive back Trevon Flowers and punter Paxton Brooks. All four provide a wealth of knowledge, leadership and experience for the Vols, entering the 2022 year. Banks, a redshirt-senior, is coming off a 20-tackle performance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, while seniors Flowers and Brooks are hoping to continue the solid, dependable production that they have been known for in their time on Rocky Top. Small, UT’s top returning rusher, is the leader of the young running back room and has worked at getting himself physically prepared for the season, while ensuring that he will be healthy enough to take the next step forward in his development and level of play.

