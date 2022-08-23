Gov. Andy Beshear calls Special Session on Eastern Ky. flooding

Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon he has been speaking with Kentucky legislator leaders about a Special Session on Eastern Kentucky flooding.

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear gave an update on the Special Session. You can watch that below.

The governor said they reached an agreement on a Special Session. He signed the call for the session that begins Wednesday at noon.

He said it is to create a safe fund similar to the one they created in Western Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.

“To the people of Eastern Kentucky, we are with you now. We’ll be with you tomorrow, next week next month and next year, as long as it takes to rebuild,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
The video showed glass getting caught in the ride, shearing off a 6ft metal pole next to the man.
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
William Mohan
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
Monroe County Booze It and Lose It
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

Latest News

Whittle Springs Middle dismissing early after AC leak
Trigger Law to Take Effect Thursday
Trigger Law to Take Effect Thursday
Hope Resource Center in Knoxville
Pregnancy support in East Tenn. | Trigger law takes effect Thursday
The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
Few evening storms Thursday
More humidity with a few more evening storms Thursday