‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Separate car crashes that have killed two young people in one week have left a Morristown community suffering as of Monday evening.

The latest death is an 18-month-old toddler who was sleeping when a driver crashed into their home Saturday night.

Ray Proctor with Caspers Wrecker Service has responded to several deadly car crashes in his career, but told WVLT News there’s nothing that compares to the one he responded to on Aug. 20 around 10:40 p.m.

“The scenery itself is grim enough, and it’s bothersome,” said Proctor. “It was very upsetting and very troublesome to know a baby’s life was taken.”

According to Morristown police, someone driving a white Scion backed into a home on East Louise Avenue. Proctor said he could hear the cries of a mourning family, smell the powdery residue from a deployed airbag and see the damage that’s beyond repair.

“When I came home around two o’clock in the morning, I went straight to them (my kids), and I gave them a hug and kiss and I hug them and tell them I love them,” Proctor said.

Police haven’t named a suspect but have questions for Walter Mendez. They’re calling him a person of interest.

This is the second time this week that a young person died in a car incident in the close-knit town. Passenger 18-year-old Isabela Martinez was killed when a driver, who reportedly was speeding, hit her and her father as they were pulling out onto Morris Boulevard.

Police say they believe alcohol was involved in both cases.

While there are still unanswered questions, city leaders are sending condolences to the family.

Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or their anonymous tip line at 423-585-1833.

