Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

The unidentified body was found near a homeless camp in 2020, officials said.
Scottish Pike River Park
Scottish Pike River Park(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020.

The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.

Those with information about Railroad Nick are urged to call the Center’s medicolegal death investigator line at 865-215-8010, or Lt. Morrow with the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7298.

