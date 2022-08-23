Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020.

The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.

Those with information about Railroad Nick are urged to call the Center’s medicolegal death investigator line at 865-215-8010, or Lt. Morrow with the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7298.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.