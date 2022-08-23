Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions

Zoning appeals can now go before a judge or go before the board of zoning appeals.
Zoning appeals can now go before a judge or go before the board of zoning appeals.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting.

Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the planning commission. That part of the process will not change.

After the original plan is approved, someone has the option to appeal the decision. Before, this was left up to the Board of Zoning Appels to hear that case and make a decision. Now, the land or property owner can decide who hears the appeal.

With the new decision, the property owner can decide between the BZA, or a chancery court judge in Knox County to hear the appeals process.

Despite some pushback from several community members in attendance, the change passed with a 6-4 vote.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

Latest News

Caleb Hall made the incredible shot on a North Carolina course.
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at...
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler
Dr. Donde Plowman has been phenomenal as Chancellor of the University of TN, but while her...
Anything is Possible 2015 - Donde Plowman
Sunny and dry Tuesday
Sunshine and drier weather arrives Tuesday and sticks around