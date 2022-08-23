Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting.

Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the planning commission. That part of the process will not change.

After the original plan is approved, someone has the option to appeal the decision. Before, this was left up to the Board of Zoning Appels to hear that case and make a decision. Now, the land or property owner can decide who hears the appeal.

With the new decision, the property owner can decide between the BZA, or a chancery court judge in Knox County to hear the appeals process.

Despite some pushback from several community members in attendance, the change passed with a 6-4 vote.

