Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

A Walters State Community College student has gone viral with an amazing shot in North Carolina.
A Walters State Community College student has gone viral with an amazing shot in North Carolina.
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina.

On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th hole at the North Cove course.

It took an incredible path as the disc eventually hit its mark. It was Hall’s first-ever tournament ace and will likely be an unforgettable moment for him.

The ace was apparently a world record for the longest ace on film.

Extraordinary and one of those things you can watch repeatedly, the improbable shot has already garnered over a million views on social media.

If you’re wondering, Hall threw a Bottom Stamped Destroyer from Innova discs!

Congratulations to the young man who also attended Morristown East High School in Hamblen County, where his dad Brad is the Director of Athletics.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

Latest News

Zoning appeals can now go before a judge or go before the board of zoning appeals.
Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions
Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at...
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler
Dr. Donde Plowman has been phenomenal as Chancellor of the University of TN, but while her...
Anything is Possible 2015 - Donde Plowman
Sunny and dry Tuesday
Sunshine and drier weather arrives Tuesday and sticks around