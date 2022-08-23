Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina.

On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th hole at the North Cove course.

It took an incredible path as the disc eventually hit its mark. It was Hall’s first-ever tournament ace and will likely be an unforgettable moment for him.

The ace was apparently a world record for the longest ace on film.

Extraordinary and one of those things you can watch repeatedly, the improbable shot has already garnered over a million views on social media.

If you’re wondering, Hall threw a Bottom Stamped Destroyer from Innova discs!

Congratulations to the young man who also attended Morristown East High School in Hamblen County, where his dad Brad is the Director of Athletics.

