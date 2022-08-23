Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.

Allen then allegedly picked up a drill from his workbench and “acted like he was going to use it against the dog.” Officers checked records, found that Allen had two warrants out for theft and took the man into custody, the report said.

Allen was charged with cruelty to animals and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. The dog was left on the scene with a “responsible party.”

