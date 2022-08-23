Morristown police charge man in hit-and-run crash that killed baby

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Morristown Police Department officially charged a man believed to be responsible in a hit-and-run that killed an 18-month-old baby Saturday night.

According to MPD officials, police were called to Louise Avenue around 10:40 Saturday night, where a white Scion tC had backed into a home, killing the child, who was asleep at the time.

Walter Noe Mendez Mendez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Officials also said that Mendez may have previously gone by Luis Mendez, Louis Mendez and Luis Cardenas.

Investigators believe that Mendez knows he is being sought by police and is trying to avoid authorities. “We urge him to turn himself in to law enforcement,” officials said.

Those with information are asked to not approach Mendez, but to call 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips are being accepted at 423-585-1833.

